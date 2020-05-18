Nepal | May 18, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Highlights from Health Ministry’s regular briefing on COVID-19 response

Highlights from Health Ministry’s regular briefing on COVID-19 response

Published: May 18, 2020 8:00 pm On: Nepal
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response on COVID-19 crisis.

As of today, 92,440 tests — including 30,723 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 69,560 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 4,389 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 20,090 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore, 412 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, 26 are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 386 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 3,099 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 42,167.

Twenty-three new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 405. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

In one of today’s major developments, 53 new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed with as many as 47 cases from Banke alone, in addition to nine cases reported earlier.

READ MORE: Covid-19 tally soars to 357 with 47 cases reported in Banke alone

As of today, the country has witnessed 357 cases of coronavirus infection including 298 males and 59 females while 36 persons have been discharged from the hospitals with confirmation of 2 COVID-19 fatalities.

VIDEO: 53 new cases confirmed by Ministry, Covid-19 tally 357

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Brexit or breakup? None the wiser

Share Now:

The UK has clarified some of its objectives for leaving the bloc, and we can begin to get a sense of how the process will play out over the next few years.

Wives of detained lawyers appeal to Trump to press China on rights

Share Now:

Wives of human rights lawyers detained by China in a sweeping crackdown two years ago appealed in the US Congress on Thursday for President Donald Trump to press Beijing to free activists and end torture.

Mayhem rages in west Venezuela; Capriles blocked from UN trip

Share Now:

Mobs looted shops and fought security forces overnight in Venezuela’s restive western region, where three soldiers were being charged on Thursday with the fatal shooting of a man who was buying diapers for his baby, witnesses said.

PM to resign by May 24

Share Now:

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s Political Adviser Chakrapani Khanal told THT on Thursday that the PM planned to resign any day between May 22 and 24 after forging consensus with the Nepali Congress on matters related to the government’s policy and programmes and the new fiscal budget.

Trump denies asking Comey to drop probe, decries ‘witch hunt’

Share Now:

President Donald Trump, striking a defiant tone on Thursday after days of political tumult, denied asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop a probe into his former national security adviser and decried a “witch hunt” against him.

Melamchi set to miss third deadline

Share Now:

The Melamchi Water Supply Project said that it was unlikely to meet the target of supplying water to Kathmandu Valley by October 2017, the third deadline for project completion.

Govt to develop four satellite cities

Share Now:

The government has decided to develop four new four satellite cities in as many cardinal directions of Kathmandu Valley.

Valley road network to be upgraded

Share Now:

The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport is all set to upgrade the existing road network in Kathmandu Valley.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times