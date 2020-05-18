Highlights from Health Ministry’s regular briefing on COVID-19 response

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response on COVID-19 crisis.

As of today, 92,440 tests — including 30,723 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 69,560 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 4,389 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 20,090 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore, 412 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, 26 are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 386 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 3,099 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 42,167.

Twenty-three new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 405. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

In one of today’s major developments, 53 new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed with as many as 47 cases from Banke alone, in addition to nine cases reported earlier.

As of today, the country has witnessed 357 cases of coronavirus infection including 298 males and 59 females while 36 persons have been discharged from the hospitals with confirmation of 2 COVID-19 fatalities.

