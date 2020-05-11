Highlights from Health Ministry’s regular briefing on COVID-19 response

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response on Covid-19 crisis.

Two more patients of coronavirus infection have been discharged on recovery. They were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital. A 26-year-old male from Bhojpur was discharged yesterday on the 18th day of being admitted to the health facility. Likewise, another 48-year-old male from Jhapa was discharged on the 15th day of admission.

They were sent home after two consecutive tests carried out on them within 24 hours came out negative, informed Spokesperson of MoHP, Dr Bikash Devkota.

With this, the total number of persons discharged after recovering from COVID-19 has reached 33.

Ministry of Health and Population had confirmed ten new Covid-19 cases today morning, taking the nationwide case count to 120. The 10 cases were identified in Kapilvastu district — all males in the age group of 18-34. An additional case of Covid-19 was identified in Saptari district today afternoon, taking the national tally to 121. An 18-year-old youth of Dakneshwori Municipality-3 in Saptari tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

But topping it all up, Health Ministry, through another notice on Monday evening, confirmed 13 new cases, in addition to the eleven cases identified earlier, taking the nationwide tally to 134.

This is the largest single-day cases, 24, recorded so far. According to current information, all the newly infected persons are reported in normal health and have come into the contact of health personnel.

Eighty-eight people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 at various health facilities across the country — one in Bharatpur, 28 in Birgunj, 19 in Biratnagar, 16 in Rupandehi, and 24 in Nepalgunj. All the patients are reported to be in normal health condition.

As of today, 17,809 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 58,546 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 2,799 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

In an appeal to the public, Spokesperson Devkota requested the public to not remain under any illusion that young people are immune to the virus or won’t contract the infection. He said, person of any age is vulnerable to coronavirus infection, and hence, must remain safe and take precautions. In Nepal’s context, people within the age range of 2 months and 81 years have contracted COVID-19.

Furthermore, he added that this would be the right time to refrain from smoking or using any tobacco products as they contribute in diminishing a person’s health by especially affecting the lungs and the heart. Likewise, it reduces a person’s immunity to fight the virus.

