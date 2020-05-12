Highlights from Health Ministry’s regular briefing on COVID-19 response

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response on Covid-19 crisis.

As of today, 78,591 tests — including 18,964 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 59,627 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 2,236 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 12,785 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore, 228 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, one is in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 227 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 412 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 34,931.

Three new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, holding the total number of those in the red zone to 345. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

57 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported today, which is the highest single day spike in the national COVID-19 tally.

As of today, the country has witnessed 191 cases of coronavirus infection including 158 males and 33 females while 33 persons have been discharged from the hospitals.

As may as 103 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 at various health facilities across the country — one in Bharatpur, 27 in Birgunj, 19 in Biratnagar, 28 in Rupandehi, and 24 in Nepalgunj and one each in Bardiya and Rajbiraj. All the patients are reported to be in normal health.

Dr Devkota, speaking on behalf of the ministry, lauded those in the Nursing profession on International Nurses Day, today.

