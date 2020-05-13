Highlights from Health Ministry’s regular briefing on COVID-19 response

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response on Covid-19 crisis.

As of today, 81,659 tests — including 21,340 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 60,319 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 3,049 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 14,313 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore, 245 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, six are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 239 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 792 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 35,723.

Nine new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, holding the total number of those in the red zone to 354. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

Two new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported today, taking the nationwide tally of COVID-19 infection to 219.

In one of today’s major developments, a 25-year-old male undergoing treatment in Butwal for the coronavirus infection has been discharged after testing negative, following an 11-day hospital stay. Similarly, a 63-year-old woman from Chitwan has also been discharged today on the 26th day of her treatment, reporting complete recovery.

As of today, the country has witnessed 219 cases of coronavirus infection including 176 males and 43 females while 35 persons have been discharged from the hospitals.

Dr Devkota, speaking on behalf of the ministry, motivated the frontline health workers to keep working in the fight against the pandemic. These words of motivation came after hospital staffer was confirmed to have contracted the infection, on Tuesday.

