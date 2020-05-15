Highlights from Health Ministry’s regular briefing on COVID-19 response

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response on Covid-19 crisis.

As of today, 86,999 tests — including 23,914 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 63,085 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 2,008 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 15,683 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore, 267 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, 27 are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 240 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 682 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 37,147.

Four new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 363. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

In one of today’s major developments, it was informed that a 25-year-old male of Udayapur district undergoing treatment for the coronavirus contagion at Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital has been discharged after he tested negative on the 27th day of his stay at the hospital.

Dr Devkota, speaking on behalf of the ministry, informed that from today, the ministry will answer queries received through audio messages which can be posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page as well as emailed to info@mohp.gov.np. The length of the audio clip should not be more than 30 seconds.

As of today, the country has witnessed 258 cases of coronavirus infection including 210 males and 48 females while 36 persons have been discharged from the hospitals.

