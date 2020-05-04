Highlights from Health Ministry’s regular briefing on COVID-19 response

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on Covid-19 response.

Aiming to scout the active cases of COVID-19 infection in the county, as of today, 64,485 tests — including 13,640 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 50,845 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 1,382 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 21,523 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore,106 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, one of them is in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 106 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np has registered 484 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 30,468.

Seven new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 321. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities, said Spokesperson Devkota.

As of today, the country has witnessed 75 cases of coronavirus infection including 58 males and 17 females while 16 persons have recovered from the disease.

Among those who reported full recovery, a youth who had been discharged a week ago upon recovery from coronavirus infection, has been admitted to Narayani Hospital in Birgunj, on Sunday.

With the recovery of 16 persons, 59 are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities across the country — one in Dhangadhi, one in Bharatpur, nine in Birgunj, 31 in Biratnagar, one in Rupandehi, and 16 in Nepalgunj. All the patients are reported to be in normal health condition.

Dr Devkota, speaking on behalf of the ministry, stated that information regarding the spraying of disinfectant which has been circulating in the media and social network has come to the ministry’s attention. “The coronavirus infection occurs at the cellular level in the body. Therefore, spraying of disinfectants over the body is not only useless but also might lead to several health hazards including respiratory ailments,” he added.

