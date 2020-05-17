THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response on COVID-19 crisis.

As of today, 95160 tests — including 28,160 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 67,769 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 3,489 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 18,357 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore, 346 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, 35 are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 311 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 1,641 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 39598.

Sixteen new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 366. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

The sample collection following contact tracing of the 29-year-old who succumbed to Covid-19 infection yesterday had begun. In this regards, the Ministry aims to run tests of 400 individuals from Gongabu and Machhapokharai area including 150 for PCR testing and 250 for RDT.

As of today, the country has witnessed 291 cases of coronavirus infection including 236 males and 55 females while 36 persons have been discharged from the hospitals.

Dr Bikash Devkota, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, that it had come to the Ministry’s attention that health workers are being stigmatized in the society and appelaed the public to refrain from it , as they work on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19 infection, and as such their safety and welfare is a priority.

In one of today’s major developments, the second COVID-19 fatality in the country from Banke was confirmed by the ministry.

