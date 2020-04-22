Highlights from today’s COVID-19 briefing of MoHP

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest COVID-19 updates from across the country, as of today.

As many as 9,011 laboratory tests (through Polymerase Chain Reaction method) have been carried out in the country to detect COVID-19 infection in order to curb its spread.

It was made public that 31,420 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — to detect the presence of antibodies in the blood sample — have been run across the country, as of today.

The total number of testing through PCR and RDT methods to scout the patients of COVID-19 infection has now reached 40,431 with 3,736 tests being run in the last 24 hours.

Spokesperson Devkota shared that the number of RDTs being carried out across the provinces is increasing by the hour. Listing the RDT numbers province-wise, he said, as per the data available today, as many as 3,097 tests have been carried out in Province 1; 3,925 tests in Province 2; 5,915 in Bagmati Province; 4,272 in Gandaki Province; 2,596 in Province 5; 4,308 in Karnali Province; and 7,307 RDTs have been carried out in Sudurpaschim Province.

As of today, there are 8,595 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 95 are under isolation. Among those isolated, three are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 92 are outside.

The government-established helpline call-centres (1115/1133) have answered 2,144 queries regarding COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Likewise, 22,052 entries have been made through the government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid.mohp.gov.np until today. Of these, 486 entries were made in the last 24 hours, wherein people have filled in the self-evaluation form regarding their health condition.

Dr Devkota also took this opportunity to explain the significance of the government initiated website and mobile application, sharing that it contained useful information related to the COVID-19 infection for the public perusal.

Two new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 269. The contact tracing of those in the red zone is being carried out by the concerned authorities, said Spokesperson Devkota.

The Ministry of Health also informed the public about several donations received by the government to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The Indian government has provided 18 kinds of essential medicines amounting to 23 tonnes which will be received in phases. Similarly, the Tibetan government in China has made available two PCR machines, 1,000 infrared thermometers, 1,000 testing kits, 20,000 Personal Protective Equipment and 10,000 N95 masks which are believed to arrive in Kathmandu this evening. Moreover, World Vision, Rotary Club of Kathmandu, and Panchakanya Group too have made notable contributions to help the government combat the possible spread of the novel virus.

Two persons are being discharged today after recovery from COVID-19. Among them are a 40-year-old male being discharged from Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi on 19th day of being admitted to the hospital and a 32-year-old male from Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Kathmandu on the 29th day since his treatment began.

Yesterday, one person had been discharged from Seti Provincial Hospital on the 29th day of being admitted to the hospital.

With the recent additions of recovery cases, the number of patients who battled their way through the COVID-19 infection in the country has reached 7, adding a glimmer of hope as the nation grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, samples of three new persons, which had been sent to Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, have come out positive for the coronavirus. Among the infected are 24-year-old male, 60-year-old male and 72-year-old male.

All three of them are currently in quarantine and preparations are going on to transport them to the Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital for treatment.

With this, the ministry said, the total number of infections has reached 45, with seven persons recovered, taking the active number of cases to 38. Meanwhile, 35 persons are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities across the country — two in Lalitpur-based Patan Academy of Health Sciences, one in Baglung, two in Dhangadhi, four in Birgunj, two in Bharatpur, and 24 at the Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital.

Dr Devkota, speaking on behalf of the ministry, also appealed to the public to pay special attention to the elderly members of the family as they are at higher risk of contraction. Moreover, the government-imposed lockdown can leave them with feelings of loneliness which can be addressed through care and communication.

