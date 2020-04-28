Highlights from today’s COVID-19 media briefing

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest COVID-19 updates from across the country, as of today.

The total number of testing to scout the patients of COVID-19 infection has now reached 54,826 including 10,807 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests and 44,019 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) where 1,193 tests were run in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 22,099 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore, 107 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, four are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 103 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 583 entries in the last 24 hours.

Five new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 309. Contact tracing of those in the red zone is being carried out by the concerned authorities, said Spokesperson Devkota.

Two additional cases of COVID-19 infection in the country have been reported from Rautahat district. A 24-year-old male and another 35-year-old male have tested positive for the contraction. Their swab samples were tested at Kathmandu-based National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL).

It has further been reported that preparations are going on to send both the infected to Narayani Hospital in Birgunj for isolation and treatment.

As of today, the country has witnessed 54 cases of coronavirus infection while 16 persons have recovered from the disease.

With the recovery of 16 persons, 36 are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities across the country — one in Dhangadhi, three in Birgunj, one in Bharatpur, and 31 in Biratnagar. All patients have been reported to be in normal health condition.

Dr Bikash Devkota, speaking on behalf of the ministry appealed to the public to refrain from illegal border crossing during the lockdown as it might lead to the potential spread of the virus.

It was informed at the COVID-19 media briefing that World Day for Safety and Health at Work is being observed today with the slogan “Stop the pandemic, safety and health at work can save lives”.

