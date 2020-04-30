Highlights from today’s COVID-19 media briefing

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular media briefing, shared the latest COVID-19 updates from across the country.

As of today, the confirmed cases of coronavirus infection stands at 57 while 16 persons have recovered from the disease.

With the recovery of 16 persons, 41 are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities across the country — one in Dhangadhi, one in Bharatpur, eight in Birgunj, and 31 in Biratnagar. All patients have been reported in normal health condition.

Dr Bikash Devkota, speaking on behalf of the ministry, addressed the queries regarding safety of breastfeeding during the time of COVID-19 crisis. He said that since there has been no evidence of coronavirus being transferred through breastfeeding, it is quite safe for women in quarantine or those having any symptoms of coronavirus infection to continue with breastfeeding.

However, he added that the mothers are required to adopt general safety measures against the virus while feeding their child. Wearing facemasks, washing hands properly before feeding, among other hygiene and safety measures should be carried out like in any other circumstance.

For further details, people can get in touch with health facilities close-by or call government call centres (1133/1115).

Likewise, the Ministry informed that there has been an increase in cases of measles across various districts in the country. And therefore, people may have questions as to which districts are most affected, how vaccination will be carried out at this time of crisis, among others.

To clarify the matter, MoHP invited senior health administrator at the Department of Health Services, Dr Jhalak Gautam. Watch the video here:

VIDEO: Health Ministry’s daily briefing on Covid-19 response

