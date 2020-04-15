Highlights from today’s Health Ministry media briefing on COVID-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, updated about the COVID-19 situation in the country, as of today.

As many as 6,871 laboratory tests (through Polymerase Chain Reaction method) have been conducted so far in the country to detect COVID-19 infection in order to curb its spread.

Similarly, 8,929 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — to detect the presence of antibodies in the blood sample — have been run so far across the country.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Bikash Devkota shared that 15,800 tests have been conducted so far to scout those infected with the novel virus and 2,894 of these were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Though RDT has begun in most districts of all the seven provinces, the government is yet to begin this form of testing in 14 districts across the nation — seven districts in Province 1, three districts in Province 2, one district in Gandaki Province, one district in Province 5, and two districts in Karnali Province.

As of today, there are 5,614 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country and 117 are under isolation. As the government has intensified the tests, the number of people in quarantine are declining.

The government-established helpline call-centres (1115/1133) have answered 2,638 queries regarding COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Likewise, 1,182 new entries have been made through the government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid.mohp.gov.np, taking the total number of entries to 17,630.

Thirteen new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. The contact tracing of these persons is underway, said Spokesperson Devkota.

Third family member of the Sun City apartment, who was admitted to a hospital with other members of her family after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies on Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT), has tested negative for the infection on re-test.

Speaking at the press briefing, Dr Devkota informed that RDT of 298 persons was carried out today at Pepsicola-based Sun City Apartments. All of them tested negative for the COVID-19 antibodies. Similarly, PCR test is being conducted on samples collected from the domestic staff of the family infected with COVID-19 to avoid any possible risk of spread. They too tested negative on RDT.

Furthermore, the Ministry has urged the media to not make public any content exposing the identities of those infected with COVID-19 without explicit permission from the patients. This would be a violation of individual privacy.

Currently, there are 15 active COVID-19 cases in the country. All of the patients have been reported in normal condition.

Lastly, the Health Ministry has urged the public to utilise the lockdown period by engaging in creative and productive activities while paying attention to their mental health.

VIDEO: Ministry of Health provides latest COVID-19 related updates

