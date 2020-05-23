Highlights from today’s media briefing on COVID-19 response

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.

As of today, 45,957 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 86,235 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 3,394 PCR and 4,119 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 32,587 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 508 persons are in isolation.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 708 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 47,969.

Five new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 444. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

Thirty-six new cases of coronavirus-infection have been recorded in addition to the 32 cases reported earlier, on Saturday.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota, extended his best wishes to the Muslim community for the festival of Eid-al-Fitr, while also appealing to the people to follow lockdown regulations and physical distancing protocol amid the celebrations as a precautionary measure adopted against the potential spread of the respiratory infection.

As of today, the country has witnessed 584 cases of coronavirus infection including 505 males and 79 females while 70 people have been discharged from hospitals. Three COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

