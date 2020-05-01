THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on Covid-19 response.

The total number of tests to scout the patients of COVID-19 infection has now reached 60,374 including 12,577 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests and 47,797 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT), of which 1,461 tests were run in the last 24 hours.

Two additional cases of COVID-19 infection in the country have been officially stated by the ministry. A 60-year-old male from Nepalgunj in Banke district and has tested positive for the contraction after PCR testing at the Bheri Hospital. Preparations are underway to admit the patient at the Sushil Koirala Prakhar Cancer Hospital in Nepalgunj.

Similarly, a 25-year-old male from Rupandehi has been confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 infection after his swab samples tested positive through PCR testing at Kathmandu-based National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL).

At present, there are 24,907 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore,94 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, five are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 89 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np has registered 570 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 29,384.

Three new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 315. Contact tracing of those in the red zone is being carried out by the concerned authorities, said Spokesperson Devkota.

As of today, the country has witnessed 59 cases of coronavirus infection while 16 persons have recovered from the disease.

With the recovery of 16 persons, 43 are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities across the country — one in Dhangadhi, one in Bharatpur, eight in Birgunj, 31 in Biratnagar, one in Rupandehi, one in Nepalgunj. All the patients’ health conditions are reported to be normal.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota, mentioned that a case of a pregnant woman who had to face hardships in denial of maternity care has come into the Ministry’s view. He assured that an investigation into the matter will be run and anyone found unabiding their responsiblity will be dealt in line with the law. Apparentely, a pregnant woman was ousted from a hospital in Biratnagar, saying that she was from Udaypur district, which is the hotspot of COVID-19 infection in the country.

READ ALSO: Expecting mother expelled from operation theatre

Dr Devkota, informed that the year 2020 has been designated as the “Year of the Nurse and Midwives.” The role of nurses and midwives is critical, especially in times the COVID-19 crisis, he added.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook