Highlights: Highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with one more fatality

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 84,134 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 125,564 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 3,867 PCR and 5,185 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 161,262 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 2,335 persons are in isolation.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 373 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 61,537.

One new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

334 new cases of the coronavirus infection including 319 males and 15 females were recorded on Thursday, taking the national tally to 2,634.

Twelve persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 290 which includes 234 males and 56 females.

However, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection taking the nationwide death toll to 10.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota, in the press briefing, also informed the public that a decision has been made to propose to the Council of Ministers to declare a state of public health emergency in the nation with the soaring number of cases and increasing death toll.

Dr Devkota stated that discussions have been going on for the same as it has been provisioned — under health sector’s emergency response plan in relation to the pandemic — that were there to be over 2,000 active cases of infection, declaration of a public health emergency was viable. No decision has been made yet in this regard.

The country has witnessed 2,634 cases of the coronavirus infection including 2,450 males and 184 females while 290 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, ten COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

