Highlights: MoHP reports 189 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new recoveries

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.
As of today, 66,729 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 107,055 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 2,575 PCR and 1,577 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 110,078 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 1,176 persons are in isolation.
The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 479 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 51,325.
One new person has been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.
189 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Saturday, taking the national tally to 1,401. This is the new highest single-day spike in the number of newly detected positive cases of the infection, surpassing Friday’s tally of 170.
READ MORE: 189 new cases take Nepal’s COVID-19 tally to 1,401
As many as 13 persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed MoHP. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 219 which includes 172 males and 47 females.
READ MORE: 13 COVID-19 patients discharged following recovery: MoHP
In a sad turn of events, one person has lost his life in the quarantine facility of Dullu Municipality, Dailekh. The swab sample of the deceased has been taken for RT-PCR testing to determine whether or not the person had contracted COVID-19 infection, shared the Ministry, adding that the public would be made aware after test result comes out.
Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota, appealed to those currently in home quarantine to compulsorily abide by safety protocols in order to curtail the possible spread of virus in the community.
As of today, the country has witnessed 1,401 cases of coronavirus infection including 1,288 males and 113 females while 219 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, six COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
VIDEO: Total COVID-19 count reaches 1,401 with 189 new cases today
MANCHESTER: The FA Cup final will be held on Aug. 1, the Football Association announced on Friday, after the Premier League said on Thursday that its season will restart on June 17. The quarter-finals of the FA Cup will be held over the weekend of June 27-28, with the semi-finals earmarked Read More...
KATHMANDU: Popular Nepali actor Namrataa Shrestha wants to be on top of Mt Everest someday. The actress expressed her wish on Mt Everest Day which is marked on May 29. “Happy international Everest day! Have been fortunate to witness the beauty twice up close, would love to be on the Top Read More...
KATHMANDU: Lady Gaga's song Sour Candy featuring K-pop girlgroup BLACKPINK has topped over 50 Apple iTune charts in less than 24 hours after its release. Quoting BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment, The Korea Herald reports Sour Candy climbed to the top of the iTunes Song charts in 57 regio Read More...
KATHMANDU: An impressive line-up of K-pop acts will participate in a live online concert to organised by CJ ENM in June. The organiser decided on an online event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. K-pop girlgroups like GFriend, IZ*ONE, Loona and Nature, and boy bands Monsta X, AB6IX, Gold Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bad gamer BTS's Jimin logged into a PUBG game with bandmate V's ID and fans loved every chaotic moment of it. It looks like if there is one thing that Jimin doesn’t tolerate — it’s disobedience. Koreaboo reports that fans know that whenever a BTS member logs into PlayerUnknown Read More...
KATHMANDU: As a part of ‘Harry Potter At Home’, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has read out a chapter from Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone. She posted a video of her reading it out on her Instagram. Bhatt has followed in the footsteps of Hollywood stars Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Re Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singer Madonna uploaded a video of her son David Banda dancing to honour and pay tribute to George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody earlier this week, but has been slammed for posting the video. On May 28, the Material Girl singer had posted a video on Twitter o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is confused with the 'baller' compliment left by actor Bhumi Pednekar on his Instagram post where he posted two photos of him — a still from his 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie and a picture from his upcoming Gulabo Sitabo. Alongside the photos, Big Read More...