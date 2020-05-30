Highlights: MoHP reports 189 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new recoveries

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.

As of today, 66,729 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 107,055 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 2,575 PCR and 1,577 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 110,078 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 1,176 persons are in isolation.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 479 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 51,325.

One new person has been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

189 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Saturday, taking the national tally to 1,401. This is the new highest single-day spike in the number of newly detected positive cases of the infection, surpassing Friday’s tally of 170.

READ MORE: 189 new cases take Nepal’s COVID-19 tally to 1,401

As many as 13 persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed MoHP. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 219 which includes 172 males and 47 females.

READ MORE: 13 COVID-19 patients discharged following recovery: MoHP

In a sad turn of events, one person has lost his life in the quarantine facility of Dullu Municipality, Dailekh. The swab sample of the deceased has been taken for RT-PCR testing to determine whether or not the person had contracted COVID-19 infection, shared the Ministry, adding that the public would be made aware after test result comes out.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota, appealed to those currently in home quarantine to compulsorily abide by safety protocols in order to curtail the possible spread of virus in the community.

As of today, the country has witnessed 1,401 cases of coronavirus infection including 1,288 males and 113 females while 219 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, six COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

VIDEO: Total COVID-19 count reaches 1,401 with 189 new cases today

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook