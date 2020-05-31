THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on Covid-19 from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 69,582 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 111,109 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 2,853 PCR and 4,054 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 119,192 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 1,176 persons are in isolation.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19. have registered 533 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 51,898.

Six new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

166 new cases of the coronavirus infection including 162 males and 4 females were recorded on Saturday, taking the national tally to 1,567, indicating that the virus is far from contained.

A person earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at a health care facility has been discharged following recovery, confirmed MoHP.

With this recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 220 which includes 172 males and 48 females.

In a sad turn of events, a 2-year-old girl child succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the isolation ward of District Health Hospital in Bajura, confirmed the Ministry.

Similarly, swab sample of the other deceased including a 6-year-old child, a 56-year-old male of Gulmi and another individual who breathed his last at a private hospital facility in Kathmandu have been taken for RT-PCR testing post their demise to determine whether or not the person had contracted COVID-19 infection, shared the Ministry, adding that the public would be made aware after test results come out.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota, informed that today the world was observing ‘World No-Tobacco Day’ while also appealing to the public to refrain from its consumption as it is detrimental to ones’ health condition.

As of today, the country has witnessed 1,567 cases of coronavirus infection including 1,450 males and 117 females while 220 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, eight COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

