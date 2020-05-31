KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on Covid-19 from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 69,582 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 111,109 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 2,853 PCR and 4,054 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 119,192 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 1,176 persons are in isolation.
Six new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.
166 new cases of the coronavirus infection including 162 males and 4 females were recorded on Saturday, taking the national tally to 1,567, indicating that the virus is far from contained.
READ MORE: 166 cases confirmed on Sunday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 1567
A person earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at a health care facility has been discharged following recovery, confirmed MoHP.
With this recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 220 which includes 172 males and 48 females.
In a sad turn of events, a 2-year-old girl child succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the isolation ward of District Health Hospital in Bajura, confirmed the Ministry.
READ MORE: Nepal’s official Covid-19 fatality toll advances to eight, 2-y-o becomes youngest victim
Similarly, swab sample of the other deceased including a 6-year-old child, a 56-year-old male of Gulmi and another individual who breathed his last at a private hospital facility in Kathmandu have been taken for RT-PCR testing post their demise to determine whether or not the person had contracted COVID-19 infection, shared the Ministry, adding that the public would be made aware after test results come out.
READ MORE: 6-y-o dies in Dadeldhura soon after arrival, sample sent for Covid-19 testing
Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota, informed that today the world was observing ‘World No-Tobacco Day’ while also appealing to the public to refrain from its consumption as it is detrimental to ones’ health condition.
As of today, the country has witnessed 1,567 cases of coronavirus infection including 1,450 males and 117 females while 220 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, eight COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
VIDEO: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 1567
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 66,729 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 107,055 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
DHARAN: Lack of proper coordination between provincial government and health facility compelled COVID-19 patients to stay inside a vehicle through the night. As many as 27 patients from Jhapa who were detected with the coronavirus infection had to spend the night in a vehicle on the premises of D Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Cabinet meeting held on Saturday has decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown until June 14 in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country. Furthermore, it has also been learnt that the Nepali Army will be mobilised in highly affected and required areas to effectively Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test of a person who had died in quarantine earlier today, has confirmed that the person was detected with coronavirus infection. With this recent addition, the death toll in the country has now advanced to seven, six of whom have been diagonsed with t Read More...
KATHMANDU: A tremor was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding areas late on Saturday night. According to the Nepal Seismological Centre, a 4.8 ML earthquake originating around Sunaula Bazar of Dhading district was recorded at 21:36 pm. Prior to this, a 4.2ML tremor with its epicentre in Jair of Mugu w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Major opposition party in the parliament, Nepali Congress has officially decided to vote in favour of Constitution amendment. A meeting of the Central Working Committee of the party held at the party headquarters in Sanepa took a decision to this effect. https://twitter.com/bishwapr Read More...
MUNICH: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski ended a personal jinx when he opened his account against Fortuna Duesseldorf by scoring twice in a 5-0 win on Saturday as the holders moved closer to a record-extending 30th Bundesliga title. The thumping victory left leaders Bayern, who are chasin Read More...