Hile-Leguwa road giving hard time to commuters

Bhojpur, February 21

People travelling along Dhankuta’s Hile-Leguwa road section have been facing difficulty as black-topping of the road has yet to be completed.

Concerned authorities had signed contracts with two construction companies to black-top 26 km road stretch from Hile to Leguwa. Sixty-six kilometres of the 92 km Dhankuta-Bhojpur road has been black-topped so far.

But as the remaining stretch is yet to be black-topped, hundreds of people travelling via this road to and from Bhojpur and Sankhuwasabha districts are facing a hard time due to cloud of dust emanating from the road.

“As most vehicles plying the route are old, even if we close the windows, dust still gets in, almost chocking us,” said a passenger heading to Bhojpur from Biratnagar. As the dusty road turns muddy in the rain, it creates all the more problem for passengers.

Transport entrepreneurs also expressed concern over the delayed black-topping of the road. “It would be a huge relief for both passengers and drivers if black-topping was completed on time,” said a entrepreneur.

