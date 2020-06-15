Himalaya Airlines to operate repatriation flights starting Tuesday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Himalaya Airlines will be operating repatriation flights for nine days starting tomorrow.

In line with Government of Nepal’s permission and authorisation received to bring back Nepali citizens stranded in different countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Airline company will be operating repatriation flights from June 16 till June 24.

List of confirmed flights from June 16 till June 20 as per Himalaya Airlines Schedule:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook