Himalaya Airlines to resume fifth phase of repatriation flights

KATHMANDU: Himalaya Airlines, in line with Government of Nepal’s permission and authorisation, will be resuming repatriation flights to bring back Nepalis who are stranded in different countries owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under its fifth phase of repatriation, the airline company will be flying to Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar between August 26 and August 31, as per a schedule it made public today.

There are certain guidelines that the passengers need to follow as part of the repatriation procedure.

It is mandatory for all passengers to stay in quarantine upon arrival, as per the rules enforced by Nepal Government, stated the Airlines, adding that all passengers must fill out an online form on the website of Covid-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) and get a barcode or print copy of the form to be presented at the time of check-in.

According to Himalayan Airlines, the chartered flights will operate only if the aircraft has 85 percent occupancy.

