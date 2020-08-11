Himalayan Glacier provides relief to guides, porters

KATHMANDU: Himalayan Glacier Adventure and Travel Company has provided relief to 30 guides and porters who have been struggling hard to meet their ends due to COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Sagar Pandey, company’s founder and chief executive officer, the fund was distributed amidst a function orgainsed in the office premises by maintaining social distancing yesterday.
As the trekking and mountain guides as well as porters are supporting their families and they are now facing a bleak future while the pandemic rages, the company has moved to support the needy people by running a GoFundMe campaign, Pandey added.
“As a company, we have been doing everything we can to support our hardworking guides and porters in this difficult time but the prolonged crisis and a complete halt in tourism have made it very difficult for us,” Pandey said, adding that the fund raising campaign was initiated in collaboration between Himalayan Glacier Adventure and
Travel Company, USA and Lina Patel, the strategic business partner of the company in the USA.
According to Sanket Pandey, Director of Sales & Marketing at Himalayan Glacier Adventures LLC, at least 80 donors were involved to raise $9,596 which was distributed among 30 guides and porters who are working in the company.
The benefited guides include Hom Nath Bhatta, Suresh Pandey, Ashis Gurung, Rishi Ram Bhantana, Dev Raj Giri, Ongchhu Sherpa, Prem Tenji Sherpa, Lila Bahadur Karki, Shanker Bhatta and Sudarshan Devkota among others, he informed.
“It’s our responsibility to initiate relief for guides and porters in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic taking away employment opportunities in different sectors of the economy,” Pandey said.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 452,236 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Forty-four new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley on Monday. Among the 44 infections reported, 36 hail from Kathmandu alone. Likewise, the other two districts of the valley -- Lalitpur and Bhaktapur -- reported four cases each, today. Currently Read More...
LONDON: England's most successful bowler James Anderson says he is not pondering his test retirement but conceded the decision to step away could be taken out of his hands if he continues to underwhelm. The 38-year-old has endured a frustrating summer, managing just six wickets in his last three Read More...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich would have to drastically under-perform to lose to Barcelona in next week's Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon, according to their former midfielder Lothar Matthaus. The Bavarians strolled into the last eight by thrashing Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate while Barcelona were Read More...
BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid have cancelled their final training session ahead of their trip to Lisbon for the Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament due to two members of the squad testing positive for COVID-19, a club spokesman said. Atletico were due to travel to the Portuguese capital on Read More...
AUBENCHEUL-AU-BAC, FRANCE: On a farm in France, firefighters beat down the flames that had turned a field of wheat black, but they were too late to save the combine harvester. Caught in the blaze, it belched out flames and thick smoke while the farmer looked on helpless. Crop and forest fires a Read More...
CHENNAI: India's largest crocodile park may have as little as four months before it runs out of funds to feed animals, pay staff and do research, as ticket revenue shrinks after coronavirus lockdowns choked the flow of visitors, park officials said. Annual sales of about 5 million tickets usually Read More...
KATHMANDU: Rhea Chakraborty, Bollywood actress and girlfriend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has moved a fresh plea in the Supreme Court, complaining that the media trial is unfairly and urging the top court to not make her scapegoat of political agenda. According to IANS, she urged the top cour Read More...