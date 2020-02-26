Thapa inspects cancer hospital

Himalayan News Service

Chitwan, February 25

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa today said the government was positive about developing BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital as an institute.

Inspecting the cancer hospital in Chitwan today, Home Minister Thapa, who has been in the district for the last two days, said various advanced equipment would be installed at the hospital and it would be turned into a centre for cancer treatment in the country.

The home minister said that all the patients from within the country and neighbouring countries would get easy access to cancer treatment at the hospital. “Health is the biggest asset for a person, so the government has to focus on providing quality heath facilities,” he added.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Chairman of the hospital Dr Nirmal Lamichhane, Executive Director Dr Bijaya Chandra Acharya and Legal Officer Gokarna Sapkot, among others, briefed about the hospital on the occasion.

Home Minister Thapa also inspected the recently built cruise ship and travelled in it on the Narayani River for about 30 minutes. Home Minister Thapa said that operation of the cruise ship would help promote tourism in Chitwan.

