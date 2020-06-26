Home Minister stresses collaboration with community for preventing drug abuse

KATHMANDU: Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa has stressed the need for collaboration with communities for the prevention and control of drug abuse.
In a message of best wishes delivered on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking today, he underlined the need for prompt behavioural change among off-springs and relatives as well as cordial family rehabilitation for the control of drug abuse.
The minister appreciated the efforts made to prevent and control drug abuse alongside the campaign against the outbreak of COVID-19.
The message reads that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has decided to observe this day with the motto “better knowledge for better care”. However, due to the crisis brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no programmes organised like the past years in the country.
“I appeal to all agencies and general public for their support and cooperation in the efforts against the abuse and illicit trafficking of drugs,” the minister stated in the message.
