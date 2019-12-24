Ministry deliberates national plan

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Rupandehi, December 23

The Home Ministry has started deliberations with stakeholders on the formulation of the second phase of the national plan to implement United Nations Security Council resolutions on Women, Peace and Security.

On the occasion, Minister of Internal Affairs and Law of Province 5 Kul Prasad KC expressed the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring sustainable peace and just and inclusive society. Stating that the government was at work to create sustainable peace in a society that was plagued by the decade-long Maoist insurgency, he said it had made plans to resolve conflict-created problems in society and was working to make the province self-reliant by creating job opportunities.

Joint Secretary at the home ministry Indu Ghimire said the role and contribution of women to the peace process should be recognised as they were the target group when it came to conflicts and transition.

Presenting the proposed draft of the second National Action Plan on SCR 1325 and 1820, Under-secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs Biswaraj Neupane said women, peace and security, conflict-era violence and social security of the victims, ensuring justice were matters of common concern and implementation for the federation, province and local levels.

Under-secretary of the ministry, Purushottam Nepal stressed the need to ensure meaningful and proportional participation of women in the country’s peace and development processes, and implement the action plan to ensure security and human rights of women and children.

