Hospitals in Karnali to get medical equipment worth Rs 10mn

Published: May 17, 2020 10:15 am On: Nepal
Himalayan News Service
Jajarkot, May 16

Kumari Trust, an organisation set up at the initiative of former member of Parliament and social activist Rajeev Bikram Shah from Jajarkot, is providing medical aid and equipment to various hospitals in Karnali Province.

According to Shah, necessary medical equipment worth Rs 10 million will be provided to the provincial hospital of Surkhet and district hospitals in the province.

Around seven million rupees worth medical equipment, including a ventilator and five ICU beds and related equipment will be provided to the provincial hospital of Surkhet and equipment worth three million rupees will be handed over to the district hospitals of eight districts.

The medical equipment have been procured by using the fund that Maya Rana, daughter of late Prabhakar Shamsher Rana, who is based in the US had donated to the trust on the occasion of the death anniversary of her father.

“We bought the materials for donation by coordinating with the hospitals concerned and they’ll soon be handed over to the hospitals,” said Shah. “Whatever we’ve done is for social service. I don’t want people to take this act as a politically driven move. I am hopeful that the medical equipment provided by the trust will help the provincial government in its fight against coronavirus to some extent,” he said.

Shah, who has earned fame as a social worker and a political leader, had provided such assistance in the health sector in the past as well. Earlier, he had provided medicines during diarrhoea outbreak in Jajarkot, helped in the construction of a hospital in western Jajarkot and provided surgical beds and other medical equipment to all local levels of the district.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

