HoR Speaker, NA Chairman express best wishes on Parliament Day

KATHMANDU: Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota and National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina have extended best wishes to all Nepalis on the occasion of the Parliament Day today.
The chairman duo paid tribute to all those that sacrificesd their lives for the establishment of the democratic system, and expressed sympathies towards those who were injured during various movements launched to achieve democracy.
Nepal had the first meeting of the parliament on Asadh 16, 2016 BS (June 30, 1959 AD) after the general election.
In memory of the Day, Parliament Day is observed every year on Asar 16.
In a joint message of best wishes, Speaker Sapkota and Chairman Timilsina said the parliamentary system is regarded as the supreme system of governance by the people’s representatives.
“All three layers of governments need to be made effective to implement the State restructuring and federal system. All side’s cooperation is required to make the parliamentary system robust,” he added.
The federal parliament meetings are being conducted, maintaining safety measures amid the threat of COVID-19. However, other formal programmes have not been held in view of potential health hazards.
They further said the parliament set up with periodic election and politics accustomed to the parliamentary system can fulfil people’s aspirations. They, however, stressed the that the parliamentary system structure should be reformed continuously.
