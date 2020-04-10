PM Oli, PM Modi agree on strengthening joint efforts to fight Covid-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today held a telephone conversation with Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing measures to strengthen cooperation further in the fight against Coronavirus epidemic.

Both the Prime Ministers took to Twitter to apprise their followers of their conversation.

“I had a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji today. We have agreed on strengthening further our joint efforts in this fight,” PM Oli tweeted.

Oli said that both the countries have agreed on taking care of each others’ citizens that are stranded across the border due to nationwide lockdown imposed in both the countries.

“There were discussions on keeping the supply system active and ensuring smooth movement of supplies. I thanked the Indian government for providing medicines and other equipments,” another tweet read.

Likewise, PM Modi tweeted that the two prime ministers discussed the prevailing situation due to Covid-19.

“I appreciate the determination of people of Nepal to fight this challenge. We stand in solidarity with Nepal in our common fight against COVID-19,” the Indian PM said in his tweet.

Spoke today with Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri @kpsharmaoli. We discussed the prevailing situation due to COVID-19. I appreciate the determination of people of Nepal to fight this challenge. We stand in solidarity with Nepal in our common fight against COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

On March 15, Modi, Oli and other South Asian leaders held a video conference to chalk out a combined strategy to jointly tackle Coronavirus threat faced by the region.

