“The word pandemic cannot be used lightly or carelessly since it can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering.”

KATHMANDU: The World Health Organisation on March 11 categorized COVID-19 as a global pandemic. However, it was quick to issue a caution against the light and careless use of the term given it could create irrational fear in the minds of the people.

WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in his remark repeatedly stressed on the need for prevention and preparedness to fight the disease.

A March 10 bulletin published on the organisation’s website talks of seven steps that can be taken by people to protect themselves and others from the disease. A video simplifying these points was also made live.

“Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus. Most people who become infected experience mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for others, particularly older people and those with underlying medical conditions. Here are some simple steps you can take to protect your health and the health of other people.”

