Husband and wife die after being buried in sand dune

Dinesh Shrestha

JAJARKOT: A husband-wife duo have lost their lives in Jajarkot district after being buried in a sand dune.

The deceased have been identified as Ekka Bahadur Singh, 36, of Nalagad Municipality-7 and his wife Kumari Singh, 33, the police verified.

The incident occurred during the construction of a health post as the sand dune toppled onto the duo.

It has been learnt that the woman died on the spot while the man breathed his last while being taken to the hospital for treatment as he succumbed to injuries.

Similarly, two others have also sustained minor injuries in the accident and are currently receiving treatment at the Primary Health Centre in Dalli.

