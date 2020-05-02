Husband, brother-in-law held on charge of attempt-to-rape

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Two persons have been held on the charge of attempting to rape a teenager in Kailali district on Friday.

A 16-year-old girl of Gauriganga Municipality lodged a complaint with police saying her husband (17) and brother-in-law, both, attempted to rape her. The duo have been taken into custody by District Police Office (DPO), Kailali.

Acting Chief at Kailali DPO, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dakshya Kumar Basnet said that the two were arrested after the girl and her relatives filed the complaint. We are further investigating the case, informed DSP Basnet.

Likewise, chairperson of a community forest, who allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 guaranteeing that he would settle the issue, has also been arrested by the authorities.

A team from the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), Kanchanpur, arrested him while he was soliciting bribe from the accused, said spokesperson Tope Bahadur Bista.

