Hydel journos form 13-member committee in Kaski

THT Online

Share Now:











POKHARA: The national assemblage of journalists reporting on hydroelectricity has formed a Hydroelectric Journalists’ Society.

The journalists from across the country assembled in Machhapuchchhre Rural Municipality of Kaski district and formed a 13-member committee led by The Himalayan Times’ correspondent of Pokhara, Bharat Koirala, on Sunday.

Deepak Gyawali (Rupandehi) was elected vice-chairperson of the committee. Likewise, Gyanendra Niraula (Jhapa) was elected the general secretary, Krishna Dawadi (Kaski) as secretary and Tara Chapagain (Kaski) the treasurer of the committee.

Similarly, other elected members of the committee are Milan Bishwokarma (Kathmandu), Balaram Budhathoki (Kathmandu), Akkal Kunwar (Kathmandu), Pratik Ichchhuk Sharma (Salyan), Anita Ghimire (Kaski).

The committee’s newly elected general secretary Gyanendra Niraula said two other members including a vice-chairperson would be elected in near future.

The national assembly of hydroelectric journalists also elected former chairperson of Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Punya Paudel and subeditor of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti Jeevan Bhandari as advisors of the committee.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook