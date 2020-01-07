I want to be common man’s favourite: Guv Adhikari

Himalayan News Service

Biratnagar, January 6

Province 1 Governor Somnath Adhikari today said he wanted to complete his tenure as a common man of all. Adhikari was appointed the province governor two months ago.

Speaking at a programme organised in Biratnagar today, Governor Adhikari said he wanted to treat all people and parties on equal footing.

“I am in a position to play the role of coordinator,” Adhikari said, adding, “If I fail to fulfil that responsibility, I will regret it.”

He reiterated that he wished to finish his tenure as common man of all. He asked the media to contribute to the province by praise, criticism and creative advice.

Noting that rule of law and policy were above individuals and leadership, Governor Adhikari argued that institutionalisation of federalism would make democracy robust and vibrant in the country.

A version of this article appears in print on January 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook