Illegal extraction of river products rampant in Siraha amid lockdown

SIRAHA: Taking advantage of the extended nationwide lockdown, local contractors, in collusion with local representatives and security agencies, have been illegally extracting river-borne materials from Kamala river, bordering between Siraha and Dhanusha districts, in recent times.
A day after agreeing not to use excavators to extract riverine products, the contractors, however, used equipment for the same, near Karjanaha Municipality-6, said ward chair Jagdish Mahato.
“The contractors have been illegally digging large amount of river products for a few days,” Mahato shared adding that the contractors also attacked local youths who had reached the site to stop their illegal activities.
Despite forging consensus with local representatives and security agencies not to use excavators for extracting river products, the contractors have been using the machinery for the same for the last two days, one of the locals, said.
However, In-charge of Area Police Office, Mirchaiya, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Santulal Jaiswal, said, police have been mobilised to stop the illegal activities at the river.
Mayor Ganga Paswan of Karjanaha Municipality was unavailable for comments despite repetitive attempts to reach him today.
Mayor Ram Babu Yadav of Ganeshman Charnath Municipality in Dhanusha distrtict, said, the excavators were used in coordination with the district development committee.
Siraha District Coordination Committee Chairperson Ram Chandra Thakur said, a meeting was held today between the local representatives, security agencies, and chief district officer which decided to immediately halt all illegal activities and monitor the area.
Illegal extraction of river materials has continued unabated in the areas even after attention of the concerned authorities has been drawn, locals lamented.
KATHMANDU: South Korea's most loved host Yoo Jae-suk has scouted Korean music-entertainment industry veterans Rain and Lee Hyo-ri to form a one-off K-pop team for a reality TV project. Rain (real name Jung Ji-hoon) has teamed up with Lee Hyo-ri, former member of '90s girl group FIN.K.L, and s Read More...
HONG KONG: A Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine could be ready for market as early as the end of this year, China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said in a social media post. In trials, more than 2,000 people have received vaccines developed by the Wuhan In Read More...
MOSCOW: Russian scientists plan to start clinical trials within two weeks on a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus, the health minister was quoted as saying on Saturday as authorities approved the country's first anti-COVID-19 drug. Russia has the world's third-highest toll of coronavirus i Read More...
Kathmandu, May 31 The National Human Rights Commission has sent its own team to Jajarkot and Rukum West to probe the Soti incident where five people died and one went missing over an inter-caste marriage dispute. The NHRC, issuing a press statement today, said the team would be led by Deputy D Read More...
Pokhara, May 31 Various cities of China have helped Pokhara metropolis with health materials worth 79,000 US Dollars. Mayor Man Bahadur GC said the metropolis had established relationship of brotherhood with different cities of China. He said nine types of health materials had reached Pokh Read More...
PADERBORN: England forward Jadon Sancho capped a blistering individual performance with a second-half hat-trick which helped Borussia Dortmund to a 6-1 win at Paderborn on Sunday and kept alive their slim Bundesliga title hopes. The result left Dortmund second on 60 points from 29 games wit Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 31 Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe tabled the Constitution Amendment Bill (second amendment) in the House of Representatives today seeking to update Nepal’s emblem by including the revised map of Nepal after amending Schedule 3 of the co Read More...