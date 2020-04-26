Illegal opium plantation destroyed in Jajarkot

Dinesh Kumar Shrestha

JAJARKOT: A team of police personnel today destroyed illegal opium farming at Nayabasti in Kuse Rural Municipality-8 of Jajarkot district.

Acting on a tip-off, the team, under the command of assistant sub-inspector Maya Lal Buda, was deployed to destroy the illegal opium farming spanning over a ropani of land in the area, said DSP Kishor Kumar Shrestha.

Even though opium cultivation is illegal in Nepal, people in rural areas are still engaged in the farming of the high octane drug which has high value in the international market, DSP Shrestha added.

