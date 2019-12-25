Himalayan News Service

Biratnagar, December 24

Import and export of goods and commodities from Biratnagar customs has been completely stopped for the last five days due to the ongoing repair work of the bridge over Mirgunj Khola that lies on the Indian side of the border.

The bridge was damaged by floods three years ago. A year after the damage, it was brought into operation but heavy trucks above 40 tonnes weight were not allowed to ply over the bridge.

Information Officer Maniram Poudel at Biratnagar Customs Office said repair work had started from 19 December 2018. He informed that repairs of the bridge would be completed by 30 December 2019.

“Transaction of goods and commodities dropped significantly after the repairs began,” he said.

Poudel said that in the past Rs 14 to 15 crore revenue was collected on a daily basis from the customs office, but now the office collected only Rs five lakh on a daily basis.

As many as 200 to 250 heavy trucks used to enter the country from Biratnagar Customs every day. Around 5,000 vehicles have been stranded on the Indian side of the border after heavy trucks were banned from plying the bridge.

Morang Trade Association Chair Prakash Mundada said industries had faced huge loss due to obstruction in smooth import and export of goods and commodities.

