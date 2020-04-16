Import of medical supplies via tatopani resumes after conciliation

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

MELAMCHI: Locals around Melamchi area in Sindhupalchok district have agreed to allow the import of medical equipment and safety materials necessary to combat COVID-19 via Tatopani border point.

They were previously protesting against the government decision of resuming the border owing to the threat of coronavirus outbreak.

According to Chairperson of Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality-2, Dipendra Shrestha, they agreed to resume the border only to import medicines after discussions with concerned bodies. He added that they would again hold talks regarding the import of food and other necessary goods via border points.

The agreement was forged after discussions among the Chief District Officer, stakeholders, locals, and local representatives.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook