IMS proves effective for project monitoring

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, December 18

The Infrastructure Management System launched in Kailali’s Dhangadi sub-metropolis from last year to monitor development projects has proved effective.

According to the sub-metropolis information technology section, locals have started availing themselves of the system and sending their suggestions about development projects in their localities now.

“We’re getting information related to the quality, effectiveness and physical and financial progress of the project through a purpose-built mobile application,” said Mayor Nripa Bahadur Wada.

“We hope that the system will be very important when it comes to promoting good governance,” Mayor Wada added.

“The system entitles people at the local level with the right to comment on the physical and financial progress of development projects, which will surely help in effective monitoring of these projects,” said Wada.

Sub-metropolis information technology officer Suyas Chand said the system had been not only effective but was slowly catching on with the people.

The sub-metropolis had launched the system for the first time in the country with the technical assistance of Young Innovation.

