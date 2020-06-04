In grim milestone, Nepal logs tenth coronavirus death on Thursday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: In grim milestone, Nepal has logged another coronavirus death on Thursday, which has taken the national Covid-19 death toll to ten.

A 45-year-old man from Palpa who was placed in a quarantine facility in the district upon returning from India five days ago, passed away on Tuesday. He breathed his last at the Mission Hospital in Palpa.

Read Also: Nepal’s single-day cases cross 300 for the first time, tally hits 2,634

The man was taken to the hospital on Monday upon having respiratory issues. His swab specimen was collected upon his demise, the result for which came out positive.

As many as 334 new cases were registered on Thursday, the first 300 plus highest single-day cases, taking the national tally to 2634.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook