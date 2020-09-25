In-person classes start in Sudurpaschim

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 24

Schools, which had remained shut for long due to the coronavirus pandemic, have started in-person classes in different districts of Sudurpaschim Province.

The schools were closed for the last six months after the government imposed nationwide lockdown to stop the virus spread.

Seven local levels of different districts in the province have resumed in-person classes in schools. As many as 88 schools started classes with the physical presence of teachers and staff members, among other stakeholders.

The local levels of Bajura, Achham, Baitadi and Kailali have brought the schools into operation.

Schools in Kailari Rural Municipality of Kailali came into operation a week ago. Schools resumed classes after the local levels decided to operate schools from September 17.

Kailari Rural Municipality Chairman Lajuram Chaudhary said schools were opened by adopting all safety measures after discussion between stakeholders and the school management committees.

Kailari Rural Municipality-based Saraswati Secondary School head teacher Buddhi Prasad Subedi said classes in the school had resumed as students here did not have access to television, radio, and internet technology, among others.

All the schools of Mallekh Rural Municipality in Achham have also started classes by maintaining social distance from yesterday.

Similarly, two local levels of Baitadi have also started classes with necessary health safety measures in place.

The schools in Shivanath and Pancheshwor rural municipalities of Baitadi have also come into operation.

Pancheshwor Rural Municipality Chairman Gorakh Bahadur Chand said schools were brought into operation since the infection had also lessened.

Similarly, Shivanath Rural Municipality Chairman Karna Singh Saud said the decision to open schools by following all safety measures had been taken.

He said the rural municipality has been operating classes in-person regularly since September 20.

Likewise, schools in Jagannath Rural Municipality of Bajura came into operation from August 30.

The rural municipality assured that safety measures were being taken. Chairman Kali Bahadur Shahi said classes have been regular since August 30.

Likewise, schools in Jorayal Rural Municipality in Doti also began operation and some of the schools had plans to operate classes in-person within some days. Chairman Durgadatta Ojha said classes were being operated with safety measures. Some of the local levels in the province have been planning to operate classes in person within some days.

Meanwhile, Education Planning and Research Department Chief Jhankar Bista of Sudurpaschim Province Social Development Ministry said that discussions with every education coordination unit of the districts were underway to operate schools physically.

