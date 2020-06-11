In Pictures: Peaceful protests in Pokhara demanding govt accontability

POKHARA: Youths in Pokhara have staged a peaceful demonstration protesting government’s lack of competence in curbing the spread of novel coronavirus.
The protesters staged a sit-in in front of the entrance of Kaski District Administration Office, Pokhara today. The placards they carried read slogans — ‘Stop unsecure quarantine’, ‘Each and every citizen has the right to effective medical treatment’, ‘Hello-Hello! Government not hearing’, among others.
The demonstration coordinator Sailaja Shrestha alleged that the government had discriminated in the medical treatment of citizens against the provisions in the Constitution. She expressed her view that government should not have discriminated people carrying out two different methods of tests — Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method of test.
Moreover, Shrestha lamented that various quarantines established across the country lacked proper facilities and caused chaos. She said, they were ready to provide free services if the government was unable to handle the situation effectively.
Hundreds of youths staged sit-in maintaining social distance. Police used force to disperse the demonstrators within an hour.
READ ALSO:
KATHMANDU: The Secondary Education Examination (SEE) for this year has been scrapped for this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled many sectors of the country, including the education sector. A cabinet meeting held on Wednesday took a decision to this effect. The students wi Read More...
KATHMANDU: A meeting of the Council of Ministers has decided to change the 'format' of the ongoing nationwide lockdown and implement a revised modality starting Thursday. It has been decided that the shops will be allowed to operate, following safety protocol, while private vehicles will ply base Read More...
Kathmandu, June 10 A few days after the Women and Social Committee of the House of Representatives directed the government to ensure people’s access to regular health services during the lockdown period, the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens requested the Ministry of Heath and Pop Read More...
MUNICH: Robert Lewandowski netted a second-half winner as holders Bayern Munich remained on course for a domestic double after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup final for the third straight year. Despite a superb first half in which they took the lead th Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 10 Senior leader of Nepali Congress Ramchandra Paudel today submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, urging the government to increase its preparedness to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and to provide relief to the poor and vulnerable people and businesses affec Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 10 At a time when the government is being criticised for its failure to check the spread of the coronavirus and not using the lockdown period to prepare itself for the rising number of COVID-19 patients, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today tried to deflect attention from his govern Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Meteorological Forecasting Division has said the monsoon will shortly begin within a few days as all ‘favourable conditions’ are active to bring monsoon into the country. The monsoon normally begins from June 10 in Nepal and withdraws on September 23 as per the research of the MFD Read More...
MAIDUGURI: Boko Haram gunman killed at least 69 people and razed a village to the ground in northern Nigeria's Borno state on Tuesday afternoon, three sources told Reuters. The men attacked the village of Faduma Koloram, in Gubio local government area of Borno state, starting about noon. They Read More...