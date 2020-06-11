Nepal | June 11, 2020

In Pictures: Pokhara youths take to the streets

Published: June 11, 2020 6:13 pm On: Nepal
Bharat Koirala
Youths protest demanding transparency in COVID-19 related expenses, expansion of PCR testing, in front of the District Administration Office, Pokhara, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Photo: Bharat Koirala/THT

