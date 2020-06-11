In Pictures: Pokhara youths take to the streets

Youths protest demanding transparency in COVID-19 related expenses, expansion of PCR testing, in front of the District Administration Office, Pokhara, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Photo: Bharat Koirala/THT
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 110,744 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 172,880 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ninety persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Wednesday. Among those discharged are 37 persons -- all of whom are males -- a Read More...
KATHMANDU: The National Assembly meeting held today unanimously passed a proposal seeking approval to send the 'Accreditation Bill, 2076' for clause-wise discussion to the legislative management committee. The proposal was tabled by Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Lekhraj Bhatta. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Be it recalling Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's diverse roles in movies or wishing him a happy birthday, fans of the actor took to Twitter to mark his 57th birthday, further making #Johnny Depp trend on Twitter on June 9. The Deppheads took to Twitter to pay a tribute to the Pirates Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has called himself a product of television while expressing his love for the 90s entertainment programmes. "I am a 90's kid. Born in 1985, the 90s era is what defines me. Following everything from movies, music, pop culture, fashion and those are my fo Read More...
KATHMANDU: American reality TV star Kylie Jenner has once again flouted the rules of social distancing as she went out for a second night in a week to attend a friend's birthday party in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old make-up mogul TV was seen at her friend Stassie Karanikolaou's 23rd birthday Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's label YG Entertainment released a comeback teaser of the group's pre-single on June 10. Unveiling the teaser on Twitter, YG revealed the release date of BLACPINK's pre-single which is slated for June 26 at 6:00 pm KST. This marks start of the group's Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop sensations Sehun and Chanyeol of popular boy group EXO are getting ready to drop their second album according to their label SM Entertainment. The Korea Times quoted an SM official as saying, "The pair is aiming to drop the album this July." According to Kpopstarz, the lab Read More...