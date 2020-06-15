THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Government of India has provided a financial assistance of NRs 37.23 million for a construction project within the Pashupatinath premises, at a time when emotions run high at both sides of the border over territorial dispute.

Under the construction project, sanitation facility will be built at the Gaushala-based Pashupatinath Temple Complex, also enlisted as an UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In a press release issued by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, on Monday, the government of India stated that the project will benefit pilgrims and tourists visiting the Temple and will commence under the monitoring of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC).

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook