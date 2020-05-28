KATHMANDU: The External Affairs Ministry of India has expressed that it is willing to hold talks with Nepal in regard to the existing boundary issue between the two countries.
Speaking at a presser today, the Indian MEA’s official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India is monitoring the situation in Nepal and the careful consideration it is receiving.
“India is open to engaging with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual sensitivity and mutual respect, in an environment of trust and confidence,” said the spokesperson.
Srivastava added that this is a continuous process and requires constructive and positive efforts.
Here’s what the MEA Spokesperson said in this issue:
India attaches great importance to the deep rooted historical, cultural and friendly relations with Nepal. In recent years, our relations have been on an upward trajectory which is evident from expanding and diversified bilateral cooperation and increased GoI’s assistance for development and connectivity projects. This has resulted in timely implementation of several large scale and critical projects. Even in these challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic, India has ensured unimpeded trade and supply of essentials including medicines to Nepal, besides providing assistance in terms of medical supplies and other facilitation.
— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 28, 2020
On the recent developments on boundary issue, we continue to monitor the situation in Nepal. We note that this matter is receiving careful consideration in Nepal, taking its seriousness into account. India is open to engaging with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual sensitivity and mutual respect, in an environment of trust and confidence. This is a continuous process and requires constructive and positive efforts.
