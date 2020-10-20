Nepal | October 20, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > India posts lowest daily new coronavirus cases in nearly four months

India posts lowest daily new coronavirus cases in nearly four months

Published: October 20, 2020 11:42 am On: Nepal
Reuters
Share Now:

MUMBAI:  India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly four months, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, as new cases maintained decreasing trend from a peak in September.

The country reported 46,790 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to nearly 7.6 million – the second highest behind the United States. It also reported 587 deaths, taking the total to 115,197.

Experts have warned that infections could rise in India as the holiday season nears, with celebrations for the Hindu festivals of Durga Puja and Diwali due this month and in mid-November, respectively.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Nepalaya releases Dr Sudha Sharma's memoir 'Singha Durbarko Ghumne Mech'

KATHMANDU: Nepalaya book publication house has released Dr Sudha Sharma's memoir 'Singha Durbarko Ghumne Mech'. Issuing a press statement, the publication house said, Nepal's Former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav unveiled the book amid special ceremony in Kathmandu, on Saturday. The book chr Read More...

Kuse Danda, a new tourist spot in Ilam

ITAHARI, OCTOBER 18 Ilam has added a new destination to its list of dozens of popular tourist destinations. Kuse Danda, a picture-perfect hillock located at Chulachuli Rural Municipality, has become the latest attraction in the southern belt of Ilam. A local writer, Bibas Balibhadra Koirala Read More...

Nepal Tourism Board

Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal Airlines Corporation sign pact for tourism promotion

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18 Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) have signed an agreement today to promote tourism in the country. As per the agreement, NTB and NAC will collaborate on various aspects to promote the country’s tourism industry. The pact ensures cooperation Read More...

Nepal Investment Bank, Durbar Marga

Nepal Investment Bank online platform

KATHMANDU: NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL), has launched the online purchase platform for its open ended mutual fund, NIBL Sahabhagita Fund, the first ever open ended mutual fund scheme after the enactment of the Mutual Fund Regulation, 2067. In Read More...

50 Covid-19 fatalities reported in Gandaki Province so far

GANDAKI: Fifty Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported in Gandaki Province so far. Meanwhile, 3,499 people have recovered from the infection in the province. An additional 56 cases were recorded in the province on Sunday as per the information given by Gandaki Province Health Director Read More...

Pakistan opposition holds mass rally calling for PM Khan to go

KARACHI: Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Pakistan's largest city of Karachi on Sunday as part of a campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged election two years ago. The mass demonstration in Karachi was Read More...

Israel, Bahrain sign deal establishing formal ties

JERUSALEM: Israel and Bahrain on Sunday agreed to establish formal diplomatic relations, making the small Gulf country the fourth Arab state to normalize ties with Israel. The U.S.-brokered agreement capped a one-day visit by a high-level delegation of American and Israeli officials to Bahrain. Read More...

Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool must sign defender to replace injured Van Dijk: Carragher

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk's lengthy absence through a knee injury has opened up the Premier League title race and the champions must look to sign a replacement in the January transfer window, former defender Jamie Carragher said. Dutchman Van Dijk will have surgery for damaged lig Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times