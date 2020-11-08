India provides 28 ICU ventilators in assistance to Nepal govt

KATHMANDU: The Government of India has provided 28 ICU ventilators to the Government of Nepal in assistance.
The Embassy of India in Nepal stated that the ventilators have been provided to further support the efforts of Nepal government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ambassador of India Vinay M. Kwatra, on behalf of the Government of India, handed over the equipment to Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal.
The hand-over follows on earlier COVID-related assistance extended to Nepal which include Remdesivir vials on 15 September, ICU ventilators on 9 August, COVID-19 Test Kits (RT-PCR) on 17 May and essential medicines including Paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine on 22 April.
“During the handing over, Ambassador Kwatra reiterated India’s solidarity with the Government and the people of Nepal in their fight to prevail over the pandemic, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to provide all necessary help in this regard,” a statement issued by the embassy read.
