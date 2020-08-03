Nepal | August 03, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > India refutes reports on prohibition of Nepalis’ ‘illegal’ entry to Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Gunji

India refutes reports on prohibition of Nepalis’ ‘illegal’ entry to Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Gunji

Dharchula SDM says the reports of a letter being written to Nepali authorities is fake

Published: August 03, 2020 3:54 pm On: Nepal
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: Indian authorities in Uttarakhand have rejected the reports on India’s correspondence with Nepal’s Darchula District Administration Office seeking prohibition on entry of Nepalis to Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Gunji.

Indian side Dharchula’s Sub-District Magistrate Anil Kumar Shukla on Thursday said there’s no yrurth to news of sending an e-mail to Darchula DAO on July 14, spilling information on ‘illegal’ entry of Nepalis into the territories.

“I have not written any such letter to the Nepalese administration. All such news items are fake. We do not have time to spend on such things as we are too busy these days combating natural calamities like cloudbursts which have killed people,” Shukla said while dismissing the reports in Nepali media as “fake”.

READ MORE: India prohibits Nepalis from entering Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Gunji

Similarly, VK Jogdande, District Magistrate of Pitoragarh was also reported to be unaware of any such cross-border correspondence.

“If SDM Dharchula had written any letter to Nepalese authorities, I would have been informed about it,” Jogdande was quoted by PTI.

The relationship between the two neighbouring countries is going through a delicate phase following the border dispute which followed after the Government of India unilaterally inaugurated a link road to Mansarovar in Tibet of China via Nepali territory, which had refuelled tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

In response, Nepal has issued its revised map claiming the territories as its own along with the amendment in its coat of arms and logo as per the updated map.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 246 new infections, 111 recovered, one death reported today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 391,270 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...

Ellen DeGeneres mulling shutting down her talk show?

KATHMANDU: American comedian and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres is considering leaving her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show as an investigation into toxic workplace claims is underway. The 62-year-old talk-show host has been in talks with top executives from Warner Bros and Telepictures, the co Read More...

Adele surprises fans with unrecognisable transformation while praising Beyonce

KATHMANDU: English singer Adele seems unrecognisable in her new look — she has surprised her fans with a new picture showing off her weight loss in her latest post on Instagram while also praising fellow songstress Beyonce for her latest visual album Black Is King. In the post, Adele can be se Read More...

Sean Penn ties the knot with girlfriend Leila George

KATHMANDU: American actor Sean Penn has tied the knot with his girlfriend Leila George. The 59-year-old star has taken his romance with 28-year-old George to the next step, according to philanthropist Irena Medavoy who announced the special and exciting news. According to ANI Irena, the wife of Read More...

Australia's Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

WELLINGTON: Australia's Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the US Open and again criticised some of his fellow professionals for their decisions to ignore health advice during the coronavirus pandemic. Kyrgios follows compatriot and women's world number one Ash Barty, who withdrew from the Aug. 31-S Read More...

Two Indian nationals out of contact after testing positive for COVID-19 in Butwal

BHAIRAHAWA: Two persons, who had submitted their swab samples to test for coronavirus infection through PCR method, have gone missing after testing positive for the disease on Sunday. They were receiving consultation at the Fever Clinic in Lumbini Provincial Hospital in Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City. Read More...

Dharan municipality to carry out PCR tests in community level

DHARAN: Keeping in mind the rising number of coronavirus infection cases, Dharan Sub-metropolitan City has decided to carryout polymerese chain reaction (PCR) test in community level to control the spread of contagion in the area. According to Mayor Tilak Rai, in order to prevent the virus from s Read More...

Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged; Abhishek still positive, remains in hospital

KATHMANDU: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus, while his son actor Abhishek Bachchan continues to test COVID-19 positive and still remains in the hospital. Taking to his Twitter on August 2, Abhishek shared the news: "My fa Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times