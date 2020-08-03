KATHMANDU: Indian authorities in Uttarakhand have rejected the reports on India’s correspondence with Nepal’s Darchula District Administration Office seeking prohibition on entry of Nepalis to Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Gunji.
Indian side Dharchula’s Sub-District Magistrate Anil Kumar Shukla on Thursday said there’s no yrurth to news of sending an e-mail to Darchula DAO on July 14, spilling information on ‘illegal’ entry of Nepalis into the territories.
“I have not written any such letter to the Nepalese administration. All such news items are fake. We do not have time to spend on such things as we are too busy these days combating natural calamities like cloudbursts which have killed people,” Shukla said while dismissing the reports in Nepali media as “fake”.
READ MORE: India prohibits Nepalis from entering Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Gunji
Similarly, VK Jogdande, District Magistrate of Pitoragarh was also reported to be unaware of any such cross-border correspondence.
“If SDM Dharchula had written any letter to Nepalese authorities, I would have been informed about it,” Jogdande was quoted by PTI.
The relationship between the two neighbouring countries is going through a delicate phase following the border dispute which followed after the Government of India unilaterally inaugurated a link road to Mansarovar in Tibet of China via Nepali territory, which had refuelled tensions between the two neighbouring countries.
In response, Nepal has issued its revised map claiming the territories as its own along with the amendment in its coat of arms and logo as per the updated map.
