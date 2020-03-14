India to help on border

Himalayan News Service

BIRGUNJ: The Indian government has decided to set up health desks at 15 different places along the border adjoining Bara and Parsa districts to prevent the coronavirus.

A meeting of stakeholders in Raxaul’s Haraiya took a decision towards this effect.

As per preparation, anyone entering India from Nepal will be tested at the health desks and, if tested positive for the virus, will be placed in quarantine at Duncan Hosptial in Raxaul.

A version of this article appears in print on March 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook