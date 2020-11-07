Indian Army Chief Naravane returns home

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 6
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane returned to New Delhi today, wrapping up his three-day visit to Nepal.
He paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli before returning to the Indian capital. He was accompanied by India’s Ambassador to Nepal Vinay M Kwatra and other delegation members. Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Rajan Bhattarai tweeted that in his meeting with Naravane, PM Oli said Nepal and India shared age-old distinct relations and the two nations shared the traditions of conferring the honorary rank of general on each other’s army chiefs. The PM also said Nepal and India shared cordial relations and expressed his belief that the existing issues between the two friendly nations can be resolved through dialogue.
According to a press release issued by Indian Embassy here today, General Naravane conveyed the best wishes of Indian Minister Narendra Modi to PM Oli and the people of Nepal.
General Naravane also expressed his personal gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Government of Nepal. Both sides exchanged views on extensive bilateral partnership between India and Nepal.
General Naravane reaffirmed that he would work to further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two countries, Indian Embassy stated in its release. Earlier in the day, General Naravane had visited Nepali Army Command and Staff College at Shivapuri and addressed students and staff there.
As the last stop before concluding his tour, General Naravane visited the Indian Embassy where he was briefed about welfare activities being carried out for over 230,000 Indian Army veterans and their families in Nepal. During the visit, General Naravane also presented a welfare grant to Havildar Dil Bahadur Chhettri (retired), a winner of Maha Vir Chakra, the second highest gallantry award of India. General Navarane had arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Nepali Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa.
A version of this article appears in print on November 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
