Indian Army Chief Naravane to visit Nepal in November

KATHMANDU: India’s Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane is set to visit Nepal in November this year.

Although the visit was approved by the government of Nepal on February 03, 2020, it was postponed owing to the lockdown imposed in both countries following the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is scheduled to confer honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army to General Naravane in an investiture ceremony during his visit, according to a statement issued by the army.

Earlier, during a border issue between India and Nepal surrounding Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, the Indian chief had given a controversial statement that Nepal was nudged by someone else to raise border issue.

Nepali Army’s Chief Purna Chandra Thapa has already been conferred the honor by India in January 2019.

