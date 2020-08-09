Indian Army provides Nepali Army with ten ICU ventilators

KATHMANDU: Indian Army has gifted ten ICU ventilators to Nepali Army to support its efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal, presented the ventilators to Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra at Nepali Army Headquarters today.
According to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy, the ventilators are portable and are designed for a broad range of applications to include advanced invasive or non-invasive respiratory support. It also stated that they can be used in support of secondary care in hospitals with ICU, tertiary multispecialty hospitals and dedicated ICUs.
The gifting of ventilators is part of continued humanitarian cooperation between the two armies.
During the handover, Ambassador Kwatra reaffirmed India’s commitment to providing necessary help to the people of Nepal.
