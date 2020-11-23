Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arriving on Thursday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla is arriving in Nepal for a two-day official visit later this week.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Shringla is coming to Nepal at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal. The Indian foreign secretary will arrive on November 26 and depart the next day

“The visit is in continuation of the regular exchange of high level visits between the two friendly neighbours,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Secretaries of the two countries will hold bilateral meeting and discuss wide ranging areas of cooperation between Nepal and India on November 26.

Later, Shringla will call on the high level dignitaries of Nepal and hand over Covid-19 related support to the Government of Nepal.

His visit follows two recent high-level visits from India to Nepal- those of Chief of Indian foreign intelligence agency RAW Samant Goyal and Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement

